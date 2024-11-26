Instigations likely behind unrest after Chinmoy’s arrest: Home adviser
Home adviser Lieutenant General (rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the unrest centering the arrest of Sanmilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmay Krishna Das Brahmachari might have been instigated from home and abroad.
He made the remarks while speaking to the newspersons following a view exchange meeting at Sylhet Circuit House Tuesday evening.
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the unrest following the arrest could be incited from outside the country or by one or two parties inside the country. Besides, there are also chances of instigations from those who have been banned.
In response to a question regarding the student clashes in Dhaka, the home adviser said he did not want to say everything happened due to instigations by a certain quarter. He had meetings with representatives from several colleges and the problem has been solved effectively.
“The students are like our family. We can’t go hard on them. We have to make them understand. They are quite intelligent. They understood everything after the meeting and they themselves found a solution,” he said.
Speaking regarding the cases, he said, “It’s true that a number of fake cases have been filed. Many are making money out of these fake cases. But we are taking measures to ensure that innocent people don’t get harassed.”
He urged the people to help arrest those who are filing these fake cases.
He said, “The law and order committee held a meeting over this. A committee will be formed with police commissioners, police supers and legal aid officials. They will look after the issue. The committee will verify which cases are filed on false accusations.”
In response to another question regarding the looted arms of the law enforcement agencies, he said, “All arms couldn’t be retrieved as yet. So the arms recovery operations are still underway. There will always be some security threats as long as all arms are not retrieved. However, the law and order situation has improved a lot as compared to the situation on 6, 7 and 8 August. However, there is still room for improvement. We need everyone’s cooperation for that.”