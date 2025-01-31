Cultivating watermelons in polybags in fear of salinity

When Aman rice is nearly ready for harvest, farmers fill small polythene bags with soil and sow one watermelon seed in each bag at various locations around the house—in the veranda, in corners of rooms, or at the edges of fields.

As the seedlings grow, farmers prepare the fields for watermelon cultivation after harvesting rice. The field is left to dry in the sun after one round of cultivation.

After several phases of cultivation, farmers create raised beds in the field. Once the seedlings in polybags reach 20-30 days, they are transplanted into these raised beds, given regular care and irrigation. As a result, farmers harvest watermelons ahead of the designated season.

Many farmers leave their fields abandoned between planting watermelon crops. They said that continuous cultivation of watermelon in the same field results in poor yields. To avoid this, they take breaks of two to three seasons or leave the field fallow during the Aman season before planting watermelon again.