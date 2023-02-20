‘Drives to be conducted as many illegal arms, ammunition entering the country’

“There are allegations about many NGOs that they do terror financing … It will be investigated,” he added.

Referring to cybercrime, the minister said law enforcement agencies are trying and they have sent letters to different social networking sites including Facebook, and YouTube but no response has come yet.

He also demanded the opening of an office of social networking sites by which false propaganda can be controlled.

Referring to the drug issue, Mozammel said a discussion was held over how to control the use of drugs. Already, a list has been published naming the drug peddlers, drug users and smugglers, but a permanent list will be made, he said.