‘Drives to be conducted as many illegal arms, ammunition entering the country’

The minister revealed this while talking to newspersons after the cabinet committee meeting on law and order situation at the Home Ministry.
Many people have made fake licences for arms and these will be scrutinised, he added.
Talking about Rohingya, Mozammel said “The Rohingyas do not want to leave the country. In order to facilitate their return to their own country, the law and order situation will be maintained at the Rohingya camps apart from the diplomatic efforts.
Besides, the NGOs working at the Rohingya camps have to disclose details of their money given by different organisations to see how much money they spent for Rohingyas.
“There are allegations about many NGOs that they do terror financing … It will be investigated,” he added.
Referring to cybercrime, the minister said law enforcement agencies are trying and they have sent letters to different social networking sites including Facebook, and YouTube but no response has come yet.
He also demanded the opening of an office of social networking sites by which false propaganda can be controlled.
Referring to the drug issue, Mozammel said a discussion was held over how to control the use of drugs. Already, a list has been published naming the drug peddlers, drug users and smugglers, but a permanent list will be made, he said.
Besides, a brief discussion was held over the security ahead of the 21 February as measures have been taken to ensure security of diplomats so that they can pay tribute easily, said the minister.
Talking about the law and order situation, Mozammel said “The law and order situation is normal now and we are satisfied with it.”
He also urged the law enforcers to refrain from doing anything that can tarnish the image of the law enforcement agencies.