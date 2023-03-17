President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

President Hamid first laid a wreath at Bangabandhu’s grave followed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Bangabandhu.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, placed another wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.