Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman acquitted

Following the verdict, Khaleda Zia’s lawyer Joynul Abedin said the appeal has been accepted. The court has rejected the verdict announced by the trial court and the High Court subsequently acquitting all the convicted.

Earlier, the High Court increased the imprisonment sentence of Khaleda Zia to 10-year from the trial court’s 5-year imprisonment sentence in the case on 30 October 2018.

On 14 March 2019, Khaleda Zia filed two separate leave to appeal pleas against the verdict.

The Appellate Division granted the appeal pleas of Khaleda Zia on 11 November and stayed the effectiveness of the verdict. Following this, the former prime minister filed separate appeals against the verdict.

Besides, former member of parliament Kazi Salimul Haque Kamal and businessperson Sharfuddin Ahmed last year filed separate petitions against the High Court order that upheld 10-year imprisonment.

The hearing on Khaleda Zia’s appeal started on 7 January. On the fourth day, on 14 January, the hearing on appeals of Khaleda Zia and Sharfuddin Ahmed ended.