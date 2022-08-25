HC repeals provision of prior permission to arrest govt employees

Section 41 of the Public Service Act regarding the provision for prior permission to arrest government employees has been repealed by the High Court (HC) as it conflicts with several other articles of the constitution.

The High Court bench of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and justice Qazi Md Ijarul Haque passed the verdict on Thursday.

The Public Service Act was legislated in November 2018. It came into effect on 1 October 2019 through a circular published on 26 September the same year.