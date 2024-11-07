Former minister Amu on six-day remand, lawyer assaulted in court

The police brought Amu to court today, Thursday, seeking a 10-day remand. The appeal said that Amu has been accused in the case regarding the murder of trader Abdul Wadud. They said it was important to take him on remand for interrogation to unveil the facts behind the incident.

The chief public prosecutor (PP) of the Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court, Omar Faruq Faruqui, said Amu was one of the main associates of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Innocent people were shot dead during the student-people's movements, including the movement of the Students against Discrimination. The accused was involved in the plotting and planning of these killings. He said it was important to interrogate him on remand to unveil the mystery being the incidents.

The defence appealed for Amu's bail, asking that the appeal for remand be rejected. During the hearing, Amu's lawyer Swapan Roy Chowdhury began to speak when, at one point of time, a group of lawyers assaulted him and threw him out of court.

Later Amu himself spoke in court. He said, he was unwilling to say anything after seeing the circumstances created when his lawyer spoke.

Amu said, "We are in politics. Lawyers are each other's brothers. When the conditions are right, I will certainly speak."