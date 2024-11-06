Amir Hossain Amu arrested

Former minister and Awami League’s advisory council member Hossain Amu has been arrested by police.

He was arrested from a house in the city’s West Dhanmondi area around 1:30pm today, Wednesday.

Mohammad Talebur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner of media and public relations, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo. He said Amu is accused in 15 cases including murder case.