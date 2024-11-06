Politics

Amir Hossain Amu arrested

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League leader and coordinator of the alliance Amir Hossain Amu
Former minister and Awami League’s advisory council member Hossain Amu has been arrested by police.

He was arrested from a house in the city’s West Dhanmondi area around 1:30pm today, Wednesday.

Mohammad Talebur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) deputy commissioner of media and public relations, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo. He said Amu is accused in 15 cases including murder case.

Amu was also the coordinator of the 14-party alliance led by Awami League.

Awami League president and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after the ouster of her government. Since then, many Awami League leaders have been arrested while many fled to India.

