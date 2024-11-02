Amu became a 'godfather', used his clout to grab land

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jhalokathi district BNP member secretary Shahadat Hossain said, Amir Hossain Amu had captured all social and political organisations over the past 16 years. To avail jobs from the position of night guard up to all different posts, Amu would have to be paid. BNP leaders and activists would not be able to remain home at night.

After the Awami League government fell on 5 August by means of the student-people's uprising, Sheikh Hasina left the country. The agitated people attacked Amu's house in Jhalokathi and set it on fire. Later the army and the police recovered around 40 million taka and foreign currency, some burnt and some intact, from that house. Amu had fled away before that.

No one knows where Amu is since then. There are several cases against him. On 18 August his bank accounts were frozen at the orders of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). Transactions of the banks counts of the businesses own by his family members have also been suspended.

Forcefully grabbing privately-owned land, Amir Hossain Amu set up the Aklima Moazzem Hossain Degree College in his parents' name. Later, from 2012 to 2016, he forcefully bought around six acres of land from local residents at negligible prices. Prothom Alo spoke to six of the sufferers. They said Amu used the police to coerce them and then grabbed their land.

Salt trader of Jhalokathi town, Fazle Huq Howladar, had 36 decimals of land next to the college. His son-in-law, expatriate Atiqur Rahman, had another 75 decimals. Together they began setting up a petrol pump there, named Howladar Filling Station. They had to pay around Tk 3.6 million (Tk 36 lakh) for the construction and approval from various offices. But then Amu put on the pressure to hand over the land for the college he had set up. When Fazlul Huq refused, other leaders and activists led by Amu's 'khalifa' GS Zakir, would regularly turn up at his business establishment and threaten him. A team of police would often pick up his son Riazul Islam and keep him at the police station from morning till night. They would threaten him with 'crossfire'.