UN rights chief’s statement due to inaccurate information, thinks law minister

Law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk issued the statement because of inaccurate information.
“We will talk to the UN high commissioner for human rights. I think he made this statement due to inaccurate information,” he said.
Anisul Huq was speaking to the newspersons as he arrived in the Secretariat on Sunday after taking the charge of the law ministry for the third term.
At that time, a journalist asked the law minister about the statement issued by the UN high commissioner for human rights.
In reply, he referred to the poll-time violence saying nothing of such a large scale happened that would lead a person to think that massive violence took place. Besides, leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat did not go to jail for political reasons; they had been facing specific allegations and the trial was underway, he insisted.
Anisul Huq further said cases that were filed over torturing Awami League leaders and activists and the minority people when BNP came to power in 2001 and those are filed over sabotages in 2013 have been matured now. Trial proceedings of those cases are being completed now, he added.