Indian foreign secretary due Wednesday

The Indian external affairs secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, will arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Wednesday evening to discuss various issues that include finalising the schedule of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi.

Several diplomatic sources confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday.

Foreign ministry officials told this correspondent that Vinay Kwatra will pay a courtesy call to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday and he will hand over the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s invitation letter on her visit to New Delhi.