ACC to investigate officials involved in 2018 national election ‘manipulation’
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate officials related to the 11th national election.
The commission had received complaints regarding election manipulation during the 11th national election, and a five-member team had been formed to investigate these complaints, ACC director general (Prevention) Akhtar Hossain told reporters at a briefing held at the ACC headquarters on Wednesday.
The investigation team, formed by the commission, will specifically examine the actions of officers from the administration, the election commission, and the police, he added.
Akhtar also said that allegations had been made regarding abuse of power, criminal misconduct, fraud, voting at night during the 2018 national election, and the election of members of parliament through financial transactions.
In the 2018 national election, various irregularities, such as voting at night, ballot fraud, vote counts exceeding 90 per cent in some centres, extensive financial transactions, and the use of power to influence winning candidates, were reported in the media. Some complaints had also been submitted to the ACC.
The allegations were made under the leadership of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the president of the Awami League, and under the overall management of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.
The accusations also implicated leaders and activists from the Awami League at various levels, including officials from the government such as former IGP Javed Patwary, former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, former RAB DG Benazir Ahmed, former IGP Shahidul Haque, former PM’s security adviser major Gen (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, HT Imam, and several other officials related to the election.
The investigation team will submit a report after reviewing various videos, news broadcasts from domestic and foreign media, election results, conducting seat inspections, and completing other necessary activities.