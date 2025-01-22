ACC to investigate officials involved in 2018 national election ‘manipulation’

Akhtar also said that allegations had been made regarding abuse of power, criminal misconduct, fraud, voting at night during the 2018 national election, and the election of members of parliament through financial transactions.

In the 2018 national election, various irregularities, such as voting at night, ballot fraud, vote counts exceeding 90 per cent in some centres, extensive financial transactions, and the use of power to influence winning candidates, were reported in the media. Some complaints had also been submitted to the ACC.

The allegations were made under the leadership of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the president of the Awami League, and under the overall management of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.