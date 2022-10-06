74pc of prevented child marriages take place again secretly

Child marriage has become unstoppable in Satkhira’s Tala upazila. In most cases after the child marriage is prevented, guardians are marrying their daughters off later secretly at home or taking them elsewhere.

Around 74 per cent of all the child marriages prevented by Tala upazila women affairs office since July last year till June of the current year, took place later on.

It was learned from Tala Upazila women affairs office sources that a total of 88 child marriages were prevented in the upazila within that period of time.