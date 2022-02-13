Each division to get one marine academy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government will establish one marine academy in each division of the country, UNB reports.

“We’ll establish a marine academy in each division. Our children won’t only be trained here but also it will create the scope of employment both at home and abroad, and this is how our unemployment problem will be eradicated,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while speaking at the Mujib Borsho Graduation Parade of the 56th Batch of Bangladesh Marine Academy.