Delayed elections may jeopardise foreign investment prospects: Mustafizur

Investment in Bangladesh could face obstacles if the upcoming national election is not held within the promised timeframe, warned Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

"If the next election in Bangladesh is not held within the pledged timeframe, political uncertainty may arise, consequently hampering investment," he said while speaking at a shadow parliament debate competition on 'Prospects and Challenges of Foreign Investment' organised at the FDC on Saturday.

Mustafizur Rahman emphasised that political stability was essential for sustainable investment. Although a recent investment summit had generated optimism about foreign investment in Bangladesh, the actual commitments received were not particularly substantial, he added.