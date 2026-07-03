11 of 15 convicts sentenced to death, including Hasina, remain fugitives

So far, six tribunal verdicts have sentenced 61 individuals for crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising. Among them, 15 individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been sentenced to death. Out of these death-row convicts, 11 are fugitives, while 4 are in custody.

Additionally, 46 defendants have received various prison terms, including life imprisonment. Among these, 11 individuals, including former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Dhaka Range Syed Nurul Islam, have received life sentences.

The Awami League government was overthrown on 5 August 2024, during the mass uprising. Approximately two and a half months later, on 14 October 2024, an interim government reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal. To expedite the judicial process, another tribunal was formed on 8 May of last year. Over the past 18 months, six judgments have been issued from both tribunals concerning crimes against humanity committed in July. The first verdict was delivered on 17 November of last year, and the most recent one was on 30 June.

An analysis of the six verdicts shows that 40 out of the 61 convicted individuals are fugitives, while 21 are in custody.