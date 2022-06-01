ECNEC approves Tk 7.13b for smart power prepayment meter installation project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved Tk 7.13 billion (712.62 crore) project for installing power prepayment meters at Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions in a bid to ensure cent per cent revenue collection and also to reduce system loss, reports BSS.

ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting in person held at the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. Ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that some nine projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 26.65 billion (2,665.21 crore). State minister for planning Shamsul Alam was also present at the briefing.

Of the approved nine projects, seven are new while the rest are revised projects.

Revealing some of the directives from the premier, the planning minister said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting asked the authorities concerned to speed up the installation of the smart prepayment metering initiatives.