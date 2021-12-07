ECNEC clears Tk 25.42b project

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday cleared the 'Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE)' project involving a huge amount of Tk over 25.41 billion, aiming to turn Bangladesh into a digital economy.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division will implement the project in the country by December 2026 with the World Bank's finance of Tk over 25.07 billion and the government's finance of Tk 345.9 million.