EC's duty not to drag a respected person down: Rashida Sultana

An allegation has been raised against Bahauddin that he is electioneering in favour of Arfanul Haque, Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate in Cumilla City Corporation election. Following the allegation, EC issued a letter asking him to leave the constituency. But he didn’t comply with the order.

When asked, Rashida Sultana said, "The EC will act in line with the existing legal framework. He is a lawmaker; he cannot abide by the law. Why are you (journalists) labeling us a failure? It is not the duty of EC to drag a respected person down. It would be better if he left the place. It is not fair to term EC failure before the election is held."

More to follow...