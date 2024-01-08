Awami League all set to form govt for fourth consecutive term

Awami League is all set to form the government for consecutive fourth term with an absolute majority. Unofficial results of 297 seats out of 299 that went to polls yesterday have been available. Of these seats, AL has won 223 while independent candidates have won 62 seats.

Most of these independent candidates are AL leaders. Syed Ekramuzzaman, who was suspended from BNP, won in Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) and Mohammad Husamuddin Chowdhury, who contested as independent from Sylhet-5 (Kanaighat and Zakiganj) also won.

Jatiya Party, which is the opposition party in the current parliament, has so far won in 11 seats. Jatiya Party, which has earned the epithet of 'domesticated opposition party' in the current parliament, had compromised on 26 seats with the ruling party Awami League in this election as well. They did not win any single seat outside these 26.