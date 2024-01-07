Turnout around 40pc in 12th national election: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal thinks turnout in the just concluded election is around 40 per cent.

But he said he is not certain if the turnout is really so as the whole picture is not clear yet.

The CEC said the turnout may vary as the counting is yet to be completed. The CEC made the remark at a press conference at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon after the voting ended.