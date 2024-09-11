Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury put on 4-day remand

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's energy, mineral and power adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has been remanded for four days in connection with the killing a person in the capital’s Badda during the anti-government movement.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court magistrate Ali Haider passed the order on Wednesday.

Earlier, the adviser to the former prime minister was produced before the court after being shown arrested in a case filed with the Badda police station over the killing of a person named Sumon Sikder. The police appealed for a 10-day remand of him.

The remand plea said police found evidence of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury being involved in the killing of Sumon Sikder. Therefore, it is quite important to interrogate him in remand to learn about the other absconding accused in the case. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury’s lawyer appealed for his bail.