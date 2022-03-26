Education minister's brother creates 'Tipunagar' on khas land

A source said Jawadur and his associates registered the land from the sub-registry office using fake documents but the matter came to light when they went to upazila land office for mutation. Expressing apprehension about possible misappropriation of government land, the then assistant commissioner (land) Mesbah Ul Alam Bhuiyan in February and March 2020 requested the former deputy commissioner Mazedur Rahman Khan to take necessary steps. But the DC allegedly did not take any steps.

Mazedur Rahman Khan is now posted to the cabinet division as a joint secretary. Mazedur did not want to say anything when asked if he took any steps over the matter.

The documents given to the deputy commissioner says that the khatian and plot information of the deeds used for buying the lands of the char has discrepancies with information available at the upazila sub-registrar office. In one place of deed number 415, the mouza name was given Sonapur Tazpur (Baherchar) while the name was given Charbhairabi in another place of the same deed. The document stated that transferring that land may create many legal complexities in future.

After assuming the office, current DC Anjana Khan Majlish last August sent a letter to surveyor-general of Bangladesh to conduct a daira survey of the land in Baherchar. She also sent a letter to the land ministry secretary in this regard on 17 February. The letter said than sub-registrar Asim Kallol has made six deeds with unreliable documents. As the sub-registrar is under the ministry of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, the DC wanted the land ministry secretary’s directives to this end.

It can be noted that the assistant commissioner (land) of Haimchar upazila on 15 February sent an updated report on the lands in Baherchar. The report recommended the DC take necessary steps to recover the khas land. The report also suggested that legal actions be taken against those who misappropriated the government's land.

Asked about making deeds with unreliable documents, Asim Kallol told Prothom Alo on 16 March that he does not know if any diara survey of Baherchar was conducted or not. "‘We've got khajna (land tax), dakhila (tax receipt) and porcha (other related papers). That's why we have made the deed."

Two officials of upazila and district administration offices, on condition of anonymity, said it is unlikely that Asim Kallol had no idea that diara survey was not conducted in Baherchar despite being a sub-registrar. He also knew that dakhila and porcha were fake.

A leader of Awami League told Prothom Alo the name of the minister was used in evicting the people from the land.

The administration and everyone else took the side of land grabbers. The victims could not even raise their voice as the grabbers were too powerful.

Land record and survey department’s director general Moazzem Hossain told Prothom Alo that he would discuss with the related officials to know the update of conducting diara survey of Baherchar.