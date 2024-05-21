New faces and hired criminals in the crime scene

Extreme Cyber Zone is an internet connection provider on road number 10 in the city’s Pallabi. A crude bomb was hurled in its office at around 7:30pm on 3 May that critically injured the company’s manager Jishan, 30. Locals caught the attacker named Md Raju, 35, red handed. Later police arrested him. Raju, a rickshaw puller by profession, hurled the cocktail for Tk 5,000. Police later found out that Pallabi area’s top terrorist Moktar Hossain used Raju in hurling the crude bomb at the behest as the internet provider did not pay extortion money.

While investigating this case, police revealed that some top terrors hire such "mercenaries" to attack or intimidate people for collecting tolls. They usually hire rickshaw pullers, street children and floating people. The criminals have thus christened many new faces in the crime world.

Shahidul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) assistant commissioner of Pallabi division, told Prothom Alo that people sometimes receive calls from unknown numbers identifying themselves as top terrors. They also carry out attacks in certain places. But after arresting the attackers, we usually find the attackers to be common people who were hired as hitmen.

Sources with knowledge of the crime world said the leaders of criminal gangs usually provide money and arms to their associates. If the cronies get arrested, the leaders manage tasks such as recruiting lawyers, running the case and ensuring good accommodation in the prison. They also assist their associates to flee outside the country in cases of major incidents. The gang leaders also try to manage political posts for their associates in local committees of the political parties. Now they have devised a new strategy of hiring outsiders for petty crimes. They take this measure to dodge the law enforcers.

Criminologists suspect that some of those hired persons might get permanently involved with crimes later on.

It has been learnt that the number of criminals who are not known as top terrors but have created a reign of terror in different parts of the city surpass 30. Most of them are associates of the top terrors. They mostly maintain a bonhomie with local politicians and public representatives.

Arafat Islam, Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) spokesperson and director of legal and media wing, told Prothom Alo that activities of mid-level criminals are sometimes seen in Dhaka city and they were also arrested in drives. “Those who try to commit crimes by hiring low-income people are also under our radar.”