BCL clashes at CU: Three carrying knives identified

Leaders and activists of CGC and Sixty-Nine locked in clashes on Thursday afternoon, over past conflict. Sultan Mahbub, who was wielding a large knife, stays in a room at Shah Amanat Hall. This hall is controlled by Chhatra League vice president Mirza Khabir Sadaf. Rubel Miah and Mohammad Safal stay at Shahjalal Hall. This hall is controlled by general secretary Iqbal Hossain.

Sultan Mahbub admitted to Prothom Alo that he had been wielding a large knife. He said that many had joined in the clashes with such machetes and cleavers. He was not the only one. Meanwhile, Mohammad Safal claimed that he hadn’t even been present at the incident and that the pictures and video clips were fake. Rubel Miah said he was in the fight, but hadn’t been carrying any knives.

General secretary Iqbal Hossain and vice president Mirza Khabir Sadaf, when asked, said that if there was proof that they were wielding weapons, action could be taken.

On 31 May and 1 June, Sixty-Nine and CFC embroiled in clashes over hanging out at a tea stall. A total of 16, from both sides, were injured in the skirmish. Three of those in the fight, carrying weapons, were identified. No action, however, has been taken so far.

University proctor Nurul Azim Sikder, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that an inquiry committee will be formed and the student involved will be identified.