Attempt to enter Khaleda Zia’s hospital cabin: Youth on remand

Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a statement that the attempt of an unknown and suspected youth to enter the cabin of Khaleda Zia is very worrying.

He also expressed surprise as to why the security of Khaleda Zia remains poor in a safe place like a hospital.

He further said the attempt is mysterious and creates utter confusion among people, as well as questions also raised on whether this is a part of any deep conspiracy.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called the people concerned to further beef up the security of Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia, 78, has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as kidney, liver and heart diseases. She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 9 August.