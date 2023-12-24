Attempt to enter Khaleda Zia’s hospital cabin: Youth on remand

A Dhaka court has granted two days remand for the youth who was detained while attempting to enter the cabin of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.
The court of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Sunday granted the remand of Md Sujon, 34, after the police sought a five-day remand.
The authorities of Evercare Hospital detained Sujon on Saturday afternoon and handed him over to the Bhatara police as he was attempting to enter the hospital cabin of Khaleda Zia.
Bhatara police station officer-in-charge Mainul Islam told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon that the youth was shown arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and produced before Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court seeking a five-day remand.
The court granted the two-day remand after a hearing, he added.
According to police, an unemployed youth Sujon is from Char Chandpur of Sadar upazila in Faridpur.
Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a statement that the attempt of an unknown and suspected youth to enter the cabin of Khaleda Zia is very worrying.
He also expressed surprise as to why the security of Khaleda Zia remains poor in a safe place like a hospital.
He further said the attempt is mysterious and creates utter confusion among people, as well as questions also raised on whether this is a part of any deep conspiracy.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called the people concerned to further beef up the security of Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia, 78, has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as kidney, liver and heart diseases. She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 9 August.
Physicians said her health has improved slightly but she has been kept under round-the-clock observation.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her sentences on conditions through an executive order.
Since then, her release period has been extended every six months.