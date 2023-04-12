Bangladesh records 14,800MW power generation Tuesday

Bangladesh made a record in power generation this year the country generated 14,800 megawatts electricity by 9:00pm on Tuesday, BSS reports.
As the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) reported, the country’s grid at present has the installed capacity of 23,482MW.
Of the total capacity, 14,800MW power was generated on Tuesday alone which broke all the previous records. It is recorded as the highest daily power generation in the country so far.
Earlier, 14,782MW electricity was produced on 16 April last year, which is the second highest.
Around 14,800MW of electricity production was recorded at 9:00pm (peak hour) on Tuesday, BPDB Director (public relations) Shamim Hasan told BSS.