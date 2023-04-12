Bangladesh records 14,800MW power generation Tuesday

Of the total capacity, 14,800MW power was generated on Tuesday alone which broke all the previous records. It is recorded as the highest daily power generation in the country so far.

Earlier, 14,782MW electricity was produced on 16 April last year, which is the second highest.

Around 14,800MW of electricity production was recorded at 9:00pm (peak hour) on Tuesday, BPDB Director (public relations) Shamim Hasan told BSS.