Rooppur plant is a symbol of strong bilateral ties: Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) would remain as a symbol of strong bilateral ties between Dhaka and Moscow.

"The flagship project meets the interests of both countries and promotes further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

Putun was addressing virtually from Moscow the nuclear fuel-uranium handover ceremony (graduation ceremony) for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) held at the plant site in Pabna.