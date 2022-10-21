Bangladesh to get high-powered reactor for RNPP: Rosatom DG to PM Hasina

Rosatom Director General (DG) Alexey Likhachev on Thursday said Bangladesh will be given high powered nuclear reactor for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) for the optimum electricity generation as he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fresh nuclear fuel will come to Bangladesh in October next year for the RNPP as well, he said.

Likhachev met the prime minister at her official residence Gonobhaban here.