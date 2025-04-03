International Crimes Tribunal
‘Enough’ evidence found against Hasina: Chief prosecutor
Tajul Islam further said that the investigating agency of the International Crimes Tribunal has worked extensively to prepare the investigation report of the case filed against Sheikh Hasina.
The investigating agency of the International Crimes Tribunal has found “sufficient” evidence in a case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity and mass killing.
The charges in the case will be produced before the Tribunal at any moment, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon.
“Sufficient evidence has been found against her (Sheikh Hasina). We shall prove this in the court, Insha Allah. Activities for this have been going on. We shall prove her crimes irrefutably,” he said.
Tajul Islam further said that the investigatiing agency of the International Crimes Tribunal has worked extensively to prepare the investigation report of the case filed against Sheikh Hasina.
“I have not received the final report yet. Work is underway to complete the report,” he added.
As per the ICT act, the investigating agency first submits the investigation report to the office of the chief prosecutor. Then the office of the chief prosecutor finalises the report after assessing and verifying it and submits it before the tribunal in the form of formal charges.
Asked when the formal charges would be submitted to the tribunal, chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said, “The process of submitting the charges formally has been underway. The charges will be submitted at any moment.”
The International Crimes Tribunal was reconstituted following the fall of the Awami League government in the face of the mass uprising on 5 August last year. The first case filed at the reconstituted ICT was against Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity.
I have not received the final report yet. Work is underway to complete the report.Tajul Islam, International Crimes Tribunal chief prosecutor
Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has also been accused in the case.
The International Crimes Tribunal set 20 April to submit the investigation report in the case.
Two more lawsuits have been lodged against Sheikh Hasina at the Tribunal. One is on charges of ordering killings and enforced disappearances, and the other is on charges of committing crimes against humanity, including killing and torturing the leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in the capital’s Shapla Chattar.