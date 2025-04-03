‘Enough’ evidence found against Hasina: Chief prosecutor

The investigating agency of the International Crimes Tribunal has found “sufficient” evidence in a case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity and mass killing.

The charges in the case will be produced before the Tribunal at any moment, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon.

“Sufficient evidence has been found against her (Sheikh Hasina). We shall prove this in the court, Insha Allah. Activities for this have been going on. We shall prove her crimes irrefutably,” he said.