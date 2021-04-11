Eight more test positive for Covid-19 at Khaleda's residence

Eight more staff at the Khaleda Zia’s residence in Gulshan named 'Firoza' have tested positive for Covid-19, BNP chairperson's personal physician has said.

Physician Md Mamun disclosed this to the media on Sunday evening.

He said that they have already booked cabins in a private hospital as part of advance preparation to ensure the proper treatment of detected persons.

Earlier, former prime minister Khaleda Zia has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently, she is under treatment of her personal physician.