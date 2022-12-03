PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of 34 projects in Chattogram Sunday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 30 projects and lay the foundation stones of four others in Chattogram on Sunday.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of the projects alongside joining a rally organised by Chattogram North and South Awami League units at the historical Railway Polo Ground in the city.

Earlier on 28 March, 2012, PM Hasina had delivered a speech as the chief guest at a grand rally of the 14-party alliance at the same venue, which means she is returning to address a rally once again after 10 years.

Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant commissioner of Chattogram District Administration and an executive magistrate confirmed this.

The 30 projects to be inaugurated include many newly built academic buildings of educational institutions, while the four projects the foundation stones of which will be laid are- construction of jetties and necessary infrastructures in Sandwip and Mirsarai, modernisation of Bangladesh Marine Academy in Anwara, construction of a United Nations Green Field with modern amenities at Panchlaish residential area of Chattogram city and construction of a building for Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).