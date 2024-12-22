ACC launches investigation against Sheikh Hasina, Joy on allegations of laundering $300m

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on allegations of laundering USD 300 million abroad.

ACC deputy director Akhtarul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today, Sunday. Akhtarul Islam stated that an investigation has been started against the former prime minister and her son regarding the matter of siphoning off money abroad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ACC had decided to start an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siqqiue on allegations of irregularities and corruption of Tk 800 billion in nine projects.