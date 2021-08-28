Emergency landing of Biman flight: Passengers safely return home

Deputy General Manager (public relations) Tahera Khandaker of Biman Bangladesh has confirmed this to the news agency.
Earlier, the Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh passenger flight made an emergency landing at the Indian airport on Friday after its pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air, said officials.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737-8, was carrying 124 passengers from Muscat.
An aviation official told the media that the plane was near Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur when its co-pilot contacted the air traffic controller in the eastern city of Kolkata for an emergency landing.
“The Kolkata ATC, in turn, asked the co-pilot to land at the nearest airport. Around 11.40am, the passenger plane safely landed at Nagpur airport in the western state of Maharashtra,” the official told the media.
The pilot was soon rushed to a nearby hospital, the official added.