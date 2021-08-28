Emergency landing of Biman flight: Passengers safely return home

Stranded passengers of the Biman Bangladesh flight that made an emergency landing at Nagpur International Airport in Maharashtra, India on Friday after its pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air have finally landed in Dhaka, reports UNB.

A flight of the national flag carrier, BG-022, left Nagpur Airport at around 10:25pm (Indian local time) carrying 124 passengers and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 12:51am (Bangladesh Time).