Eminent citizens concerned over charges framed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman

Eminent citizens of the country have expressed fear that the case filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and four others could be used to muzzle the media in the country. They urged the concerned authorities to refrain from any such attempt.

In a statement sent to the media on Tuesday, 18 eminent citizens said, “Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court recently (12 November) framed charges against five persons of Prothom Alo including the editor Matiur Rahman over the sad demise of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar. The framing of charges, especially against the Prothom Alo editor, has surprised and concerned us.”