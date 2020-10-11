Energy experts emphasise renewable energy to meet electricity needs

Mohammad Hossain said initiative to revise the power system master plan 2016 was taken up by the government as it always believes such plan is dynamic.







Mizanur Rahman said the cost of electricity from renewable sources is coming down substantially with the invention of new technologies and now the generation cost of solar power is declining day by day.







"Solar power generation cost is now lower than liquid fuel-fired power generation," he said adding that the cost will come down further with its growing efficiency level as new technologies are being invented.







He said per unit electricity cost of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be Tk 5 although it should have been much lower.







Khandaker Abdus Saleque said there is no scope to be much ambitious with the power and energy sector. But every option of primary energy source should remain open for Bangladesh rather than preferring any particular option.







He said efficiency and technological advancement should get priority in choosing the primary energy source for power generation.







Mushfiqur Rahman said local coal extraction is not a major problem in Bangladesh. He observed that land acquisition has been the biggest problem in implementation of coal extraction project.

