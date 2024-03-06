BRTA rejects TIB report

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has rejected the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report about taking bribes from the owners of buses and minibuses.

The BRTA, a transport regulatory body, also labeled the TIB’s report as motivated.

Addressing a press briefing at BRTA headquarters in the city’s Banani, its chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said TIB’s report is untrue, motivated and based on assumption.