Taking bribes from bus owners
BRTA rejects TIB report
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has rejected the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report about taking bribes from the owners of buses and minibuses.
The BRTA, a transport regulatory body, also labeled the TIB’s report as motivated.
Addressing a press briefing at BRTA headquarters in the city’s Banani, its chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said TIB’s report is untrue, motivated and based on assumption.
The BRTA chairman said the TIB’s report has tarnished the image of BRTA as well as the government. He requested not to publish such a report based on assumption in future
The TIB published a research report titled ‘Integrity in the business of private bus transportation’ in a press conference at the TIB office in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday. The report found out that employees of BRTA collect Tk 9 billion annually from bus-minibus owners through various illegal means. In total, the owners pay Tk 10.6 billion in bribes to various groups.
Nur Mohammad claimed that no corruption takes place since the BRTA’s services have become digitized. The TIB made a baseless report although there is no information on any verbal or written allegation of corruption either in BRTA or the ministry.
The BRTA chairman said the TIB’s report has tarnished the image of BRTA as well as the government. He requested not to publish such a report based on assumption in future.
He, however, said the constructive and realistic suggestions made by the TIB would be taken into consideration.