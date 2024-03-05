Tk 10.59b extorted from private buses, police and others get a cut: TIB

The TIB executive director commented that this sector is plagued with rampant corruption. This sector remains a hostage especially because of the political clout. As a result, the passengers are not receiving expected service either, he added.

The research showed that politicians are involved in the management of about 92 per cent of the country’s largest bus companies. And 80 per cent of them are affiliated with the ruling party.

The study also revealed that 60.5 per cent of the passengers have complained about the collection of extra fare.