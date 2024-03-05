Tk 10.59b extorted from private buses, police and others get a cut: TIB
Tk 10.59 billion (1,059 crore) is extorted annually from private buses and minibuses in the country, reveals a research of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
Meanwhile, party-affiliated individuals or groups, traffic and highway police, officers and employees of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), association of owners and labourers and representatives of the municipality or city corporation get a share of this extortion money.
The research report titled ‘Integrity in the business of private bus transportation’ was published in a press conference at the TIB office in capital’s Dhanmondi area today, Tuesday.
In response to a question at the press conference, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “This estimation of the extortion money is actually a conservative figure. The extortion is many times higher in reality. The cuts of this extortion go to different quarters. Since the sector is under politician’s control, the extortion money is also controlled by them.”
The TIB executive director commented that this sector is plagued with rampant corruption. This sector remains a hostage especially because of the political clout. As a result, the passengers are not receiving expected service either, he added.
The research showed that politicians are involved in the management of about 92 per cent of the country’s largest bus companies. And 80 per cent of them are affiliated with the ruling party.
The study also revealed that 60.5 per cent of the passengers have complained about the collection of extra fare.