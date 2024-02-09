Millions being extorted from freight trucks

Trucks carrying vegetables and fruits are being subjected to extortion in Sylhet city. If not paid, the extortionists beat up the transport workers, loot their money or even goods. Traders have complained that at least 12 such freight transports have faced extortion and hijacking in the past four months.

Traders claim that Tk 600,000 to 800,000 (6 to 8 lakh) are extorted from the freight trucks every night. At that rate, almost Tk 20 million (2 crore) is being extorted monthly.

This are going on openly at the three entrances of the city. Yet the police aren’t taking any action. Victim traders have alleged that the extortionists are identifying themselves as Chhatra League leaders and activists.

Talking to farmers and traders it has been learnt that winter vegetables and fruits grow in abundance in different upazilas of Sylhet. These agricultural produce are transported to Sylhet in trucks and pickups for sale.

Member of parliament from Sylhet-1 constituency and former foreign minister and AK Abdul Momen has also raised allegations of extortion from freight trucks.