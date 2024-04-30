'Ban on entry of journalists into BB goes against independent journalism’

The statement said the NOAB and the Editor’s Council noticed the statement of BB spokesperson Mezbaul Haque in this regard.

He said, “Henceforth, journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson and other officials of the bank at its building through using a specific permit issued by the bank. If an officer gives passes to journalists, then only that officer can be met. However, journalists will not be able to enter any department of the central bank freely as before.”

The joint statement said the initiative of the central bank as said by its spokesperson is an impression of the unofficial announcement.

The statement reads, "The NOAB and the Editors' Council think this decision of Bangladesh Bank is tantamount to taking away the freedom of the media. For the ban, people will be deprived of the right to know the real state of the bank and financial sector as well as the country's economy. On the other hand, it will increase the public's distrust of the sector. At the same time, it will further encourage irregularities and corruption in the banking and financial sector,"