Hasina, Modi jointly inaugurate three development schemes

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the joint inauguration of three India-assisted development schemes demonstrated the rare friendship and mutual cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi, hoping that the existing relationship will be enhanced further in future.

"We (Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and I) today jointly inaugurated three projects. It is a demonstration of having rare friendly relations and mutual cooperation," she said.

She also said Bangladesh and India will attain many successes in the days to come through mutual cooperation which will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister made the remarks after inaugurating three Indian assisted development schemes with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi through video conferencing connecting from Dhaka and New Delhi.