Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad: Lawyers brush off govt talk of legal complications

Statements by various ministers

In recent days, several concerned ministers have made various statements regarding the issue. On Saturday, Law Minister Anisul Huq stated that there had been no application from Khaleda Zia's family requesting permission for her to go abroad. On the same day, the Home Minister informed reporters that the Home Ministry was not involved in this matter, emphasising that it falls within the court's jurisdiction.

In light of these statements by the ministers, Khaleda Zia's lawyers released a copy of the application to journalists, which was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on 5 September, seeking permission for her to travel abroad.

Following this, the Law Minister informed reporters yesterday that the application did indeed include the request to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad, and this request was presented in conjunction with an application seeking an extension of the suspension period for Khaleda Zia's sentence. The application was disposed of by granting a six-month extension.

Law Minister Anisul Huq informed Prothom Alo that the government had suspended Khaleda Zia's sentence for six months through an executive order. If this suspension is revoked, she would return to her prior state, raising additional considerations.

He emphasised that pursuing legal action through the court at this moment would be futile. The law minister highlighted the legal complexities surrounding the matter.