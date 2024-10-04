Dhaka-Washington relations to be given focus during foreign secy’s visit
The foreign secretary’s upcoming visit to the US will focus on further advancing Dhaka-Washington relations. There will also be discussions on future relations following the top level meeting between the two countries. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington disclosed this.
US President Joe Biden met chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Biden, in that rare meeting held breaching long-time practice, assured of providing all sorts of assistance to the Bangladesh government under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Muhammad Yunus afterwards.
Diplomatic sources say the Dhaka-Washington relations will move forward on the basis of those two meetings. Foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin will leave for the US on 7 October to discuss the specific issues of cooperation between the two countries. He will be in Washington from 10-12 October. Before that, he will attend the UNGA to be held in New York.
Foreign ministry officials say during his three-day visit, the foreign secretary is scheduled to meet US acting under secretary for political affairs John Bass; under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights Uzra Zeya; deputy assistant secretary of defence for South and Southeast Asia Lindsey Ford and assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch. Apart from these, preparations are underway to hold a meeting with senior officials of the finance, revenue and labour departments of the US. US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs Donald Lu is also expected to be present in this meeting.
This will be the third round of meetings between the two countries at different levels, including top level meetings, since the interim government took over on 8 August.
Earlier, on 15 September, a top-level US delegation visited Dhaka. After the US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the chief adviser Dr. Yunus in the last week of September.
Speaking regarding his upcoming US visit, foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo that there had been a qualitative change in terms of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US amid a changed context. The meeting between the US president and the chief adviser on the sidelines of the UNGA is a reflection of that. There will be discussions on how to further enhance cooperation between the two countries on the basis of the top level meetings held between the two countries late September during his upcoming visit to Washington.
The foreign ministry officials informed this correspondent that the progress of the talks between the two countries that have been held since the new government took over will be important in the upcoming visit of the foreign secretary. Overall, there will be talks on various issues, including reform at different sectors, economy, trade, investment, labour and human rights, good governance, preventing terrorism, defence, health, climate change and the Rohingya crisis.
According to diplomatic sources, the US secretary of state has mentioned that corruption is the main barrier for the US as the highest foreign investor to Bangladesh. The US is interested in helping Bangladesh on the basis of its experience to eradicate corruption.
The US secretary of state also mentioned the US importers’ concern with the prevailing law and order situation in Bangladesh in absence of the police. He stressed on good relations between the owners and workers to draw more investment and extend businesses.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute director at The Wilson Center, a Washington-based policy research institute, said, “Washington has a good impression about Dr. Yunus. So the US administration will be comfortable about advancing relations between the two countries.”
“The visit of the top level US delegation was a message from Washington that they will stand by Dhaka in all aspects – developments, humanitarian assistance and reform. That message was quite sincere and realistic which further strengthened through the meeting between Biden and Dr. Yunus,” he added.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu