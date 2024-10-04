Dhaka-Washington relations to be given focus during foreign secy’s visit

The foreign secretary’s upcoming visit to the US will focus on further advancing Dhaka-Washington relations. There will also be discussions on future relations following the top level meeting between the two countries. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Washington disclosed this.

US President Joe Biden met chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Biden, in that rare meeting held breaching long-time practice, assured of providing all sorts of assistance to the Bangladesh government under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Muhammad Yunus afterwards.

Diplomatic sources say the Dhaka-Washington relations will move forward on the basis of those two meetings. Foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin will leave for the US on 7 October to discuss the specific issues of cooperation between the two countries. He will be in Washington from 10-12 October. Before that, he will attend the UNGA to be held in New York.