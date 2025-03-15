HELP App recorded violence against women, to be considered as FIR: Sazzat

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Saturday said every incident of violence against women will be considered as first information report (FIR) if these are recorded with the HELP App.

"If any incident of violence against women is recorded in the HELP App, it will be immediately treated as an FIR," he said.

The DMP Commissioner made the remarks in an inauguration ceremony of the Help App introduced by the Bangladesh Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) at the Daily Star Bhaban here.

At the event, the DMP Commissioner also said that any type of violence

against women and children is distressing.