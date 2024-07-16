Quota protestors clash with BCL-Jubo League in Chankharpool, 4 shot
Clashes have broken out between quota protesting students and leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League at Chankharpool in Old Dhaka. The clashes continue.
Four people have received bullet injuries and have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
As per prior declaration, the protesting students were scheduled to hold a rally at the cental Shaheed Minar. Accordingly students from various educational institutions gathered in front of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Sergury Institute near the Shaheed Minar at around 3:30pm.
Earlier, leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League led by ward No 27 councilor Omar Bin Abdal Aziz led by Aziz took position at Chankharpool intersection.
Protesting students stopped a Gulistan-bound bus in front of Shaheed Minar at around 4:00pm. They interrogated passengers in the bus.
The protesting students suspected some passengers to be activists of Chhatra League. The agitated students vandalised the bus and took the suspects to Dr Mohammad Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University.
After the incident, leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League led by ward No 27 councilor Omar Bin Abdal Aziz carried out attacks on the students. Afterwards, beating and chasing took place between the two sides.
Protesting students in front of Shahidullah Hall and leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League on the other side of Chankharpool road were throwing brickbats at each other. Several crude bombs were thrown from the positions of leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League just after around 5:00pm.