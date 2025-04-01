Climate change victim: Went abroad to make fortune, ended up poorer

A significant number of people from Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira are being forced to leave their homes near the Sundarbans due to river erosion, cyclones, and tidal surges every year. Some of them shift to other parts of the country, while others sell their land and property and take loans to search for their fortune abroad.

However, many fall victim to fraud and forced labour, and find no way but returning home in an even more destitute state.

One such individual is Abdullah Rubel of Padmapukur union in Shyamnagar. He used to make ends meet for his family from a shrimp enclosure. Repeated natural disasters devastated his business and prompted him to find fortune abroad. In 2019, he mortgaged the farm and took out a loan to travel to Brunei.