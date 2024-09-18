New citizen platform ‘Voice for Reform’

A citizen platform titled ‘Voice for Reform’ has emerged to help with state reforms. They will start a series of quality discussions on reforms in various fields under the title of ‘Reform dialogue’ from next 4 October.

This platform emerged from a press conference at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha of the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

In the press conference, organisers of the platform said that they want to reach people from all walks of life in the country with this platform. From experts to all the pro-democracy citizens regardless of their caste, creed and religion, especially the youth, would be able to voice their statements and recommendations.