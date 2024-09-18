Announcement in press conference
New citizen platform ‘Voice for Reform’
A citizen platform titled ‘Voice for Reform’ has emerged to help with state reforms. They will start a series of quality discussions on reforms in various fields under the title of ‘Reform dialogue’ from next 4 October.
This platform emerged from a press conference at Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha of the capital on Tuesday afternoon.
In the press conference, organisers of the platform said that they want to reach people from all walks of life in the country with this platform. From experts to all the pro-democracy citizens regardless of their caste, creed and religion, especially the youth, would be able to voice their statements and recommendations.
With this, some specific solutions will be formulated in the form of recommendations, which will play a supportive role in the policy making process. At the centre of all discussions will be the eradication of inequality and ensuring the journey towards a ‘new contract of responsibility and compassion’, upholding equality, human respect, democracy and social justice.
There are 13 co-conveners on this platform. One of the co-conveners, photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam announced the names of people involved with this initiative at the press conference.
Other co-conveners of this platform are human rights activist Ashok Barua, students against discrimination coordinator Nazifa Jannat, IT entrepreneur Fahim Mashroor, students against discrimination coordinator Masud Rana, lawyer and journalist Manzur Al Matin, publisher and researcher Mahrukh Mohiuddin, rights activist Muktsree Chakma, media expert Sayeed Kabir, journalist and E-Arki editor Simu Nasser, political activist Syed Hasibuddin Hossain, central coordinator of students against discrimination Shahinur Sumi and labour rights activist Md Ruhul Amin.
At the press conference, Shahidul Alam said that there have been a few platforms already. They will work to assist. Bangladesh has reached an extraordinary state and it must be retained so that the country does not return to its previous condition.
Some things need to be done right away for example, the treatment of those injured during the movement. There are many laborers, who might not be getting treatment. The issue of security is essential right now.
Publisher and researcher Mahrukh Mohiuddin said that the country had been unable to move with principles of equality and justice in the 53 years of independence. Now an opportunity has been created there. Previous mistakes are there in front of us as examples. These mistakes can no longer be repeated. In that case, everyone has a responsibility even as a citizen.
Central coordinator of students against discrimination Shahinur Sumi read out a written statement at the press conference. There she said that the ‘Voice for Reform’ will try to keep citizens dialogue ongoing on various essential topics in phases for the purpose of the reformation of state. They hoped that this goal will be unlocked with the participation of all other like-minded civic organisations.