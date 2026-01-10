Meeting with national security adviser
US may reconsider B1 visa bond conditions: Under Secretary
The United States expects free, fair, and credible elections in Bangladesh in February and has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s democratic transition.
US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker expressed this hope during discussions with Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, who is visiting Washington now.
Khalilur Rahman highlighted the potential for trade expansion between Bangladesh and the United States by significantly increasing agricultural imports from the United States.
He also requested that the US facilitate travel for Bangladeshi businesspeople, particularly urging the United States to consider exempting Bangladeshi businesspeople from the visa bond requirement for short-term B1 business visas, if possible.
Allison Hooker acknowledged the issue, stating that the US government would consider it positively. She further noted that if in the future the length of stay for tourists is significantly reduced, the current conditions of the US visa bond could be reconsidered.
She also expressed deep gratitude for Bangladesh’s cooperation in the repatriation of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.
Bangladesh National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman held discussions not only with the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allioson Hooker but also with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Paul Kapur, at the US State Department on 9 January local time.
Golam Mortoza, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC told this correspondent that the national security adviser also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Brent Christensen as the new US Ambassador to Bangladesh.
Sources at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington confirmed that during discussions with the US under secretary for political affairs and the assistant secretary for south and central Asia, topics included the upcoming election in Bangladesh, economic and trade relations between the two countries, the Rohingya issue, and other regional matters.
The Bangladesh embassy stated that during the meeting with the under secretary for political affairs, Khalilur Rahman briefed her on preparations and arrangements for the upcoming national elections. He also expressed gratitude for US support during the tenure of the caretaker government, particularly regarding the election and other related matters.
Allison Hooker affirmed that the United States would continue to strongly support Bangladesh’s democratic transition and expects a free, fair, and acceptable election in February.
Khalilur Rahman expressed sincere appreciation for the ongoing US assistance to the displaced Rohingya population residing in Bangladesh. Acknowledging the US as the largest donor for the Rohingya, he requested continued US support and cooperation for them.
Allison Hooker thanked Bangladesh for shouldering the significant responsibility of hosting displaced Rohingya population and requested that livelihood opportunities be expanded for as long as the Rohingya population remains in Bangladesh.
The National Security Adviser also requested US consideration for granting Bangladesh access to financing from the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for the private sector and for semiconductor development in Bangladesh. The under secretary assured that these proposals would be taken into consideration.
Khalilur Rahman also expressed Bangladesh’s principled interest in joining the proposed deployable international stabilisation force (ISF) in Gaza. Allison Hooker stated that the United States is eager to work closely with Bangladesh on this important matter.
In a separate meeting with Paul Kapur, Khalilur Rahman discussed several issues of mutual interest, including Bangladesh’s upcoming election, bilateral relations between the US and Bangladesh, the Rohingya crisis, the US visa bond, trade and investment, and other regional topics.