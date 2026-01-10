US may reconsider B1 visa bond conditions: Under Secretary

The United States expects free, fair, and credible elections in Bangladesh in February and has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s democratic transition.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker expressed this hope during discussions with Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, who is visiting Washington now.

Khalilur Rahman highlighted the potential for trade expansion between Bangladesh and the United States by significantly increasing agricultural imports from the United States.

He also requested that the US facilitate travel for Bangladeshi businesspeople, particularly urging the United States to consider exempting Bangladeshi businesspeople from the visa bond requirement for short-term B1 business visas, if possible.