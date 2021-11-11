Europe increasingly interested in selling arms to Bangladesh

The major powers of the world including Europe, in recent years, have been placing increasing importance on defence cooperation with Bangladesh. Germany, France, Italy and Spain have become increasingly interested in supplying high-tech weapons. These countries are negotiating at various levels in Bangladesh to sell modern armaments and equipment used in training.

The matter of arms sales even featured prominently during prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s France visit. The prime minister met with French president Emmanuel Macron on the first day of her five-day visit on Tuesday. After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for defence cooperation was signed between the two countries. Eric Trapier, CEO of Dassault, a French aircraft and commercial jet manufacturer, paid a courtesy call on the prime minister of Bangladesh on Wednesday. He also discussed selling Dassault Rafale, a French twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft.