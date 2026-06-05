BGB blocks push-in attempt of 30 at Lalmonirhat borders

The force also claimed that BSF personnel on the opposite side were confronted by BGB patrols, leading to a standoff along several sections of the border. The individuals were later seen waiting on the zero line with their luggage.

In a press release, Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Battalion said that BGB personnel identified the presence of 12 ‘suspected individuals’ near border pillars 925 and 927/7-S in the Dighaltarir and Durgapur border areas of Aditmari upazila. They retreated to the Indian side after being warned over hand-mics.

The statement added that BGB has requested a flag meeting with India’s Raniganj-3 BSF Battalion to verify the identities of the individuals but no response has been received so far.