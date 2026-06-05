Bangladesh-India border
BGB blocks push-in attempt of 30 at Lalmonirhat borders
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly attempted to push at least 30 people—including women, and children—into Bangladesh through four border points in Lalmonirhat’s Aditmari, Hatibandha and Patgram upazilas from late Thursday night to early Friday morning, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
BGB said the push-in attempts were foiled after border patrols were strengthened with assistance from local residents.
The force also claimed that BSF personnel on the opposite side were confronted by BGB patrols, leading to a standoff along several sections of the border. The individuals were later seen waiting on the zero line with their luggage.
In a press release, Lalmonirhat-15 BGB Battalion said that BGB personnel identified the presence of 12 ‘suspected individuals’ near border pillars 925 and 927/7-S in the Dighaltarir and Durgapur border areas of Aditmari upazila. They retreated to the Indian side after being warned over hand-mics.
The statement added that BGB has requested a flag meeting with India’s Raniganj-3 BSF Battalion to verify the identities of the individuals but no response has been received so far.
Meanwhile, BGB alleged that BSF attempted to push 12 people, including women and children, through the Fakirpara border in Hatibandha. A patrol team from the Teesta-61 BGB’s Barkhata company resisted the intrusion early Friday with the help of locals.
According to latest reports, the 12 individuals remain at the zero line.
In a separate incident in Patgram, another attempt to push 10 people, including women and children, through the Srirampur border was resisted by BGB and local residents. They are also currently on the zero line.
Regarding the situation, Major Tanvir Ahmed, Acting Commander of the Teesta-61 BGB Battalion, said that intrusion attempts by 21 people were thwarted at the Hatibandha and Patgram borders.
He added that they are working on the matter and further details will be provided later.
Separately, the BGB 15 Battalion and the BGB Rangpur Sector confirmed the resistance of the push-in attempts through several borders in Lalmonirhat via press releases.
Earlier on Thursday, in a media statement, BGB said it thwarted 10 separate attempts within the previous 24 hours by India’s BSF to allegedly push people into Bangladesh through various border points.